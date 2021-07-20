CJ lays foundation stone for new District Court Complex at Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, July 20: Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mithal, today laid the foundation stone for the new District Court Complex at Melongthang in Leh in the presence of Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Tashi Rabstan, who is also the Administrative Judge for Leh.

Chief Justice was accorded the ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival. He was also given a detailed presentation on the plan for the new District Court Complex at Melongthang. He was informed that the estimated cost of the project is around Rs 59 crore.

Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson; Advisor, Umang Narula; Principal Secretary, Dr Pawan Kotwal; Secretary GAD, Ajeet Kumar Sahu; Divisional Commissioner, Saugat Biswas, Secretary Tourism, Mehboob Ali; Deputy Commissioner, Leh Shrikant Suse; ADGP, Satish Khandare; Principal Secretary to Chief Justice High Court, Rajeev Gupta; Principal, District and Sessions Judge, Leh, Deepak Sethi and other judicial officers of Leh; President, Bar Association Leh, Mohammad Shafi Lasu and Bar members were present during the occasion.