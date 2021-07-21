Revival of Srinagar water transport

Anew feather in the ‘cap’ of the tourist attraction in Srinagar is the introduction of the “Bus Boat’ to be run on River Jehlum, the test run of which has already successfully been done. With a passenger capacity of 35 persons, six of such boats and a rescue boat acquired from New Zealand were going to give a grand push to river transport in Srinagar on the waters of the famous Jehlum flowing through the middle of the Srinagar city. It may be recalled that river transport was ‘rampant’ and popular in Kashmir as most of the merchandise – timber, food stuffs, vegetables, firewood, charcoal, building material etc was all transported through this mode which started fast declining since late 70s. Although revival of river transport of that pattern is not possible now, but introducing Bus Boats – thanks to the joint initiative of J&K Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC), Srinagar Smart City and Irrigation and Flood Control Department, was going to give a new look and importance to the river transport either for joy riding or for providing as an alternative on a very limited scale to the road transport in ferrying passengers. Running from Panthachowkh near Pampore from one end to Veer Chattabal to the other, a distance of nearly 7 kilometres, travelling by the sophisticated ultra modern Bus Boat would be a new experience both for the local residents as well as the visiting tourists