Rana pitches for age relaxation for recruitment as SI in JKP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today vehemently supported the demands of the unemployed educated youth regarding relaxation of recruitment age for the posts of Sub Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police from 28 years to 35 years, as also the owners of lands acquired by the Jal Shakti Department and Panchayat Raj Institutions for fulfillment of the promise to provide government job to one of the family members affected due to land acquisition.

“The demands are justified and need to be considered and conceded favourably”, Rana said while interacting with deputations, which called on him here, seeking his intervention to project these at appropriate forums, keeping in view the despondency of the unemployed educated youth.

The Unemployed Educated Youth delegation apprised the Provincial President that no recruitment drive has been made in the Police Department after such initiatives in 2009 and 2016. The aspirants who graduated around 2010 have got only one chance in the past 11 years to appear in the examination for the post of Sub-Inspector, which is sheer injustice, they added.

They said that the age limit for SI posts in Jammu and Kashmir is 28 years against 21 to 35 years for similar category of posts in the states like Gujarat, Kerala and Bihar.

“Since the Government has granted one time age relaxation in JKPC (KPS) exams from 32 years to 37 years, the same relaxation should be given to aspirants of SI posts in J&K Police”, the youth said, adding since the present administration has approved 800 SI posts for recruitment, the relaxation is all the more imperative. They drew the attention of the administration to the relaxation of five years for the candidates of J&K in the Central Services who are born between 1960 and 1989 in terms of domicile certificate.

Led by Rajeshwar Singh, the unemployed educated youth delegation comprised Gourav Singh, Jatinder Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Ishfaq Parrey, Bishan Kumar, Amit Verma, Shahid, Manjeet Singh, Anshuman Singh, Basharat, Mushtaq Badana, Shoukat Assab, Vaneet and Trilochan Singh.

Another delegation led by Pritam Singh, Ex-Sarpanch Dhan in Nagrota also highlighted the issue regarding the appointment of one member of the family of those whose lands were acquired for various utility services by the Jal Shakhti Department and Panchayat Raj Institutions.

“Despite agreement by the Government at that point of time, no appointments have been made in this regard”, the delegation said, adding that they were not interested in compensation for the lands but instead want their wards to be absorbed in the government sector as promised by the administration.

Rana assured the delegations that issues listed would be earnestly taken up with the concerned for consideration and favorable decision.