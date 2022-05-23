DC Jammu reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa today convened a meeting to review the arrangements for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022.

ADC L&O Minga Sherpa; ADC ADM Satish Sharma; ACD Ashok Choudhary, SDMs, SE PHE, SE PDD and other senior officers from concerned departments were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements of facilities for pilgrims especially at registration counters.

It was informed that five counters would be established for Tatkal registration of the pilgrims at Vaishnavi Dham, Mahajan Sabha, Panchayat Ghar and two at Geeta Bhawan and Ram Mandir for the registration of Sadhus.

The meeting was also apprised that a token counter has also been established at Saraswati Dham for the convenience of pilgrims and crowd management.

The Deputy Commissioner also discussed the requirement of other facilities like accommodation, barricading, security arrangements, technical equipment and wi-fi, power and water supply at registration counters.

The provision of cleanliness, sanitation, hygiene and medical facilities at these counters was also discussed in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner also assigned the duties to SDMs as nodal officers at different registration counters to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place well before the commencement of Yatra.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also chaired two separate meetings to review the status of works being executed by PWD and Jal Shakti Department.

She directed the concerned official to float the tender of the works identified in this year’s District Capex Plan with the specifications of time limit for completion.