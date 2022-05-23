JKSAC’s plea to Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: Displaced persons of 1947 from PoK during series of meetings at village Abtal, Phalri, Nanga & Palouta of tehsil Ramgarh in district Samba, under the banner of Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) made an appeal to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, to impress upon the MHA to extend the one time settlement scheme of Rs 5.5 lakhs upto March ending 2023 as the same has been close by Union Govt on Feb 22, 2022.

President of JKSAC Gurdev Singh expressed serious concern regarding the closure of the scheme and termed it as arbitrary, illogical issued without ascertaining the factual position and without seeking the feedback from the concerned sub-ordinate office of UT Govt of J&K. He said sudden closure of the scheme has deprived thousands of Jammu based bonafide families of 1947, 65 & 71 of the benefits of the relief scheme.

Singh said that the orders issued by the MHA is absolutely contrary to the couple of earlier statements made by the Home Minister wherein he assured time and again that benefits of ex-gratia scheme of Rs 5.5 lakhs would be provided to all the bonafide DP families settled in Jammu and even including those who are settled in other parts of country.

Singh said that out of Jammu based 26,319 families relief has been provided to nearly 20,000 families and about 1,000 cases are still pending disbursement including disputes cases which could not be processed because of the issuance of the said order. The remaining 5,000 families out of 26,319 are having the supplementary records sufficient for their identification as DP which is well in the custody of the govt, but the govt has not consider the same and these unfortunate DPs have become victim of this order.

He appealed to Lt Governor to take up the issue on priority with the Central govt for the extension of the scheme upto March 2023 as well as implementation of Joint Parliamentary Committee report and also defreezing of their share of seats out of 24 as per their population to empower the politically to represent the aspiration of their community which is their constitutional right being denied from the last seven decades.