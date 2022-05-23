Div Com visits Poonch, reviews progress on projects

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, May 23: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today visited Poonch district and took review of the development activities and interacted with the public representatives, civil society members.

At the outset, Divisional Commissioner released a compendium containing detailed account of developmental works and achievements registered in the last three years.

He interacted with DDCs, BDCs, Sarpanches, Public representatives, Municipal Counselors, members of Bar Association and discussed the issues of public importance and development requirements.

District Development Council Chairperson, Tazeem Akhter welcomed the Div Com and extended gratitude for visiting the far flung Poonch district soon after joining office.

Members of DDC, BDCs and sarpanches projected a range of issues seeking improvement of road connectivity in far flung areas, especially BG to Balnoi and Balakote roads. They also sought improvement in Mobile and Internet connectivity on Mugal road and its adjoining areas.

The PRIs also demanded opening of a Trauma Hospital and a PHC on the vital road. They put forth the demand for rationalizing of Poshana Chowk so that medical emergencies can be tackled on priority.

Talking about basic amenities, the people demanded augmentation of water supply immediate completion of all lingering lift irrigation projects.

The Bar Association sought establishment of District Consumer Dispute redressal commission.

Later, the DC Poonch, Inder Jeet briefed in detail the physical and financial progress achieved by different departments in the district.

The Divisional commissioner took a detailed review of all departments and issues a range of directions.

Dissatisfied with the progress of Jal Shakti Department, he asked the Executive Engineer to expedite the tendering process and take the approvals from the competent authority for the execution of water supply schemes.

Reviewing the work of other departments like; education, health, PWD(R&B), Agriculture, Tribal affairs, Cooperative , Rural Development, JKPDCL, Horticulture, Jal Shakti, Tourism etc, he asked to achieve 100% saturation of the centrally sponsored schemes and work to accomplish the envisaged targets under LG ‘s 100 point programme. He asked the Chief Education officer to take measures to contain the dropout rate especially among girl students, while the CMO was asked to improve OPD to IPD transition rate.

Specific issues discussed included, establishment of Mini Secretariats at Poonch and Mendhar, development of the tourist spots, implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission; commissioning of lift irrigation schemes, release of payments for Bunkers works, gainful utilisation of BAPD funds and establishment of Grid Station at Mendhar etc.

Moreover, the SSP Poonch was asked to review the functioning of Poshana check post on Mughal road and explore the possibility of establishing multiple check points for smooth movement of traffic.

Interacting with PRIs, the Div Com asserted that Feedback, participation and cooperation were integral part of administration and ensured that all their genuine demands will be addressed on priority basis. He also directed the concerned departments to expedite the tendering process and complete all languishing projects in the next quarter itself. He also ensured that issue of staff shortage, MGNREGA funds, PMAY would be resolved on priority basis.