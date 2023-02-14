DC Jammu Presents PM’s Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2021 To Harmanjot Singh

JAMMU, Feb 14: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today handed over the prestigious Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar-2021 to Harmanjot Singh, here at her office chamber.

Harmanjot Singh was awarded with Prime Minister’s Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2021 under the innovation category.

The award was announced in 2021 which was handed over to Harmanjot through Deputy Commissioner Jammu. This award consists of a medal, cash prize of one lakh, a citation, a certificate and a wrist watch signed by the Prime Minister.

Harmanjot Singh, is the first student from J&K to win this prestigious award.

Congratulating him for being awarded with this award, the Deputy Commissioner hoped that he would inspire future generations of students to work hard in the field of their interest and caliber as well.

Pertinent to mention that Harmanjot Singh had developed a Women Safety App – Raksha and this app was also selected for the prestigious Silicon Valley Code of Honor Certificate and henceforth got published by Google in the Google play store.