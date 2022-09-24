DC Jammu discusses requirements for Army Agniveer recruitment rally

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today chaired a series of meetings to discuss the preparedness and assistance required for Army Agniveer recruitment rally, implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and District Employment plan.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner was apprised that Army Agniveer recruitment rally will be organised at Zorawar Stadium, Sunjwan Military Station, from 7th to 22nd of October.

It was also informed that adequate arrangements are required as a huge rush of aspirants is being expected during the recruitment rally.

The DC asked the Police Department to make foolproof security arrangements to avoid any kind of chaos on the recruitment day.

She also asked the Traffic Department to deploy an adequate number of traffic men to regulate and facilitate smooth flow of traffic in case of heavy rush of aspirants.

The JMC was asked to make arrangements for mobile toilets, while the Fire & Emergency department was asked to install fire extinguishers at the venue.

Regarding JJM, the DC was informed that 272 projects have been taken up under the Mission across the district and more than Rs 1200 crore has been allotted for this purpose. It was also informed that out of 272 schemes, 266 have been tendered.

The Deputy Commissioner said that JJM is a flagship program of the Central government envisaging 100 % saturation of functional household tap water connections by the Implementing agency by the end of this year.

The DC also reviewed the District Employment Plan and implementation of self employment schemes. The concerned departments informed the Chair regarding the registration of beneficiaries during the recently held employment fairs at various locations of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officer to contact the aspirants registered during the fairs and aware them regarding the self employment schemes including other centrally sponsored schemes for swa-rozgar.

She asked the concerned officers to rope in maximum number of registered beneficiaries and provide them assistance so that they can earn their livelihood.