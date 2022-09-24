CMD REC PDCL calls on LG Mathur, discusses power-related issues

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 24: Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (PDCL), Vivek Kumar Dewangan, called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur, in New Delhi today.

LG Mathur discussed several issues, including the early implementation of smart metering; submission of the action plan and Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to the monitoring committee, i.e. REC by UT Administration; handholding support by REC PDCL to Ladakh Power Development Department (LPDD) to develop organisational structure of LPDD and power corporation post separation from J&K Power Sector along with long-term planning for generation, transmission and distribution of power; clearance from armed forces for the development of the 220 KV Nubra-Zanskar Transmission Line; extension of Pradhan Mantri Development Package (PMDP) Rural and Urban, progress of works at the sites under additional PMDP urban and Rural schemes, shortage of manpower and material at sites and pending release of funds under additional Infra and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) New, etc.

Mathur emphasised the need to expedite the process of separation from J&K Power Sector. He stressed the need for developing smaller sources to generate power as Ladakh is an earthquake-prone region. He requested for handholding in the disintegrated power generation supply for Ladakh.

LG raised the need for hydrogen-based systems for energy security. He discussed the possibility of providing solar-based solutions through small transmission and distribution lines in villages.

CMD informed that the smart metering works in Ladakh would soon be awarded to an implementing agency while the action plan and DPR on RDSS would be taken up with the Monitoring Committee at the earliest so that the tendering work could be completed soon. He informed that the work on the 220 kV Nubra-Zanskar transmission line is progressing well but stressed the need for clearance required by the Army and Air Force. He apprised of the extension of PMDP Urban and Rural and the release of the pending funds for DDUGJK New.