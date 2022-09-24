CS reviews transportation arrangements for migratory tribal families

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta reviewed the preparedness for transportation facilities to be provided to migratory tribal families on return from highland pastures to villages. He directed for hassle-free movement of migratory tribal families with all required facilities and smooth management of traffic.

In a first, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has initiated transport facilities for migratory tribal families traditionally undertaking migration along the National Highway and Mughal Road. Govt has deployed 50 trucks and 100 Light Commercial Vehicles for smooth movement and authorised Deputy Commissioners to hire more vehicles as per requirement.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Transport Department, G Prasanna Ramaswamy, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Director TAD Mushir Ahmed, MD JKRTC Rakesh Sarangal, SSPs Traffic National Highway, Rural and City attended the meeting and briefed about preparedness.

Chief Secretary directed all Deputy Commissioners to establish control rooms for facilitating hassle-free movement of migratory tribal families and provide them all requisite assistance including livestock healthcare. He asked for smooth management of transport fleets on National Highway and Mughal road through a regulated manner aimed at providing facilities to migratory families as well as uninterrupted traffic movement.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Padurang K Pole briefed about the preparedness in Kashmir division including constitution of joint teams of veterinarians from Animal & Sheep Husbandry department, transport department and other agencies. Secretary, Transport Department, G Prasanna Ramaswamy informed that apart from a fleet of 50 trucks to be operated by JK Road Transport Corporation more than 100 LCMVs will operate.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that transportation facility, free of cost, is being provided from 25 September to 25 October 2022 and vehicles have been placed at the disposal of concerned Deputy Commissioners. He also informed that 2 transit accommodations have also been readied to be used as halting points.

IGP Traffic Vikramjit Singh informed that Deras have started moving from upper reaches and the transport facility will greatly augment traffic management efforts. He also informed traffic police teams will be deployed to coordinate pick-up and movement of trucks and LCMVs deployed for migratory tribal families.

Deputy Commissioners briefed about district-wise number of families registered, locations of pick-up points, join teams, help-desks, veterinary healthcare and other arrangements. DCs Anantnag and Shopian shared the highway transport plan. Tribal Affairs Department has established a round-the-clock helpline for migratory families and Department of Information and Public Relations has asked to publicise the district helpline numbers on radio for maximum information in Dhoks.