DC Doda interacts with PRIs in Bhaderwah

Excelsior Correspondent

Bhaderwah, June 2: Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Mahajan along with ACD Doda Phulail Singh and ACP Doda Ashfaq Khanji interacted with the BDCs, DDCs and Sarpanches of the Bhaderwah Sub district and urged them to start the approved works under MGNREGA immediately for their early completion and dedication to the public.

DC urged synchronised and coordinated efforts of PRIs and Administration for the smooth implementation of rural Development schemes, Swatchta Compaign, Nasha Mukht Bharat and other individual and community welfare schemes.

BDC Chairman Bhaderwah Omi Chand, DDC Councillor Thakur Yudhvir Sigh, and sarpanches of various panchayats interacted and presented their local and common demands/ issues for their early redressal. Some of the major demands presented during the interaction include, toilet fescilities for the Jai Valley and other tourist spots, mobile network in Jai and other tourist places, installation of tents at Jai and other tourist places, providing dustbins in the villages, staff for health and educational institutions, roads for Kurshari, Gutassa and other unconnected villages, replacement of wodden poles in Neota Karyan village, filling vacancy of GRS in Gutassa panchyat, upgradation of schools, blacktopping of roads etc. DC gave a patient hearing and ensured timely response/ redressal of all the genuine demands by the concerned departments.

Deputy Commissioner also urged PRIs to play their active role in maintaining peace and communal harmony in the district.

DC also informed them about the upcoming Lavender Festival goinig to be held on 4th of June in the Bhaderwah and mega yoga event at Jai Valley on 21st of June on the International Yoga day, and asked them to contribute in making these events a grand success.