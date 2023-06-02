Cong, NC & PDP always blocked development of J&K: MP Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, June 2: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Jammu Parliamentary Constituency, along with BJP General Secretary Organization, Ashok Koul and others toured Reasi constituency and held Labharthi Sammellan at Talwara.

They also visited Railway Bridge at Kodi and met with prominent personalities under Sampark Se Samarthan programme besides listening to the problems and grievances of the public at various locations.

While addressing public gathering at Talwara, Jugal Kishore said that BJP led Government in Center is very strong and taking bold decisions. He alleged that Congress, NC and PDP always put barriers in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

“These parties had always done dirty politics and played with the emotions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They never implemented democracy at the gross root level,” he said and added that during the tenure of 9 years of BJP Government in Center, many historic steps have been taken like abrogation of Article 370, end to Triple Talaq, political reservation to ST community, etc.

While highlighting Centrally sponsored schemes among the masses, the BJP MP said that every section of the society is getting benefit of Modi Welfare Schemes without any difference between any caste or creed. He said that many projects which were pending since long have been completed in tenure of 9 years of Modi Government.

Ashok Koul, in his address, also lashed out on NC, PDP and said that during tenure of these parties, terrorism was on peak and they always supported them.

Prabhari Arvind Gupta, District President BJP Rohit Dubey, former Minister Ajay Nanda, DDC Saraf Singh Naag, DDC Abdul Rashid, BDC Ashok Thakur, Chairman MC Reasi Sudesh Puri, senior leaders BJP Kuldeep Dubey, Pawan Sharma, Sheel Magotra, Mandal President Raghav, Shamsher, Ajay Seth, Mohan Lal and others accompanied Jugal Kishore.

Sarpanches Kewal Thakur, Pawan Singh, senior BJP leaders Chaman Bhagat, Pawan Dev Singh, VC MC Yog Raj Raina, Mohd Akhlaq, Ganesh Chand, Vijay Paroch, Ramesh Bhagat, Yuva Sukhdev Singh, Sahil Sharma, Neelam Rani, Babli Sarpanch and others were also present on the occasion.