DBMC launches 1st exclusive Jaquar Lighting, Artize Lounge

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: Delhi Building Material Corporation (DBMC) today launched the first exclusive Jaquar Lighting and Artize Lounge at its showroom located at Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

DBMC is an exclusive dealer of all Jaquar products for J&K and Ladakh since 1984. It is the most advanced platform with exclusive lounges for Jaquar, Artize, Jaquar lighting, modular kitchens, appliances, wooden flooring, etc. Conceived by many prestigious international designers, Artize is a truly designer brand.

Jaquar is one of the fastest growing bath and light brands in the world with presence in over 55 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. With 7 state-of-the-art manufacturing units in India and 1 in South Korea, Jaquar delivers over 2.4 million bathrooms every year and produces over 39 million bath fittings annually while delivering 2.5 million sanitary ware pieces and 9-10 million lighting products annually.

Being the only brand in world that is into complete bathroom and lighting solutions, Jaquar has been recognized as India’s most trusted bathroom brand by customers. Dedicated to the best-in-class customer service, the Jaquar Group currently has a team of over 1200 experienced service technicians to cover every corner of the country.

Speaking about the event, Managing Director (MD) of DBMC Pawan Kesar said, “The occasion was attended by architects, builders, project officials and prestigious clients, and everyone was happy to see the excellent range of Jaquar products.”