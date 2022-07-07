Honda India Power Products forays into e-commerce

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: India’s leading and best-in-class power product manufacturer and market leader in the power products category for the past 36 years, Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP) announced the launch of an exclusive e-commerce portal on its official website www.hondaindiap ower.com. With this launch, HIPP has become the 1st power products company in India to launch e-commerce.

Takahiro Ueda, Chairman, MD, President and CEO at Honda India Power Products Limited said, “Embracing the changing trends and driven by our 2030 vision statement ‘Empower People, To Do Better’, we are thrilled to provide our faithful customers the ease of acquiring Honda Power Products online through our official website,”

“We believe that this announcement will enable access to Honda’s trustworthy products in a few clicks. With our diverse and robust network of channel partners spread across the country, prospective customers ordering through an online medium can be assured of continued after-sales support.” asserted Ueda.

Meanwhile the products available on the website for direct purchase will include generators, water pumps, tillers and brush cutters. For every purchase made online, HIPP will provide end-to-end support to customers to foster a seamless and trustworthy buying experience from the safety and convenience of their homes. HIPP as a company is mindful of the shifting dynamics in the Indian e-commerce landscape and aims to leverage the potential of digital transformation to augment customer service, product access, and reliability, owing to this launch.