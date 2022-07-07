Cong stages protest dharna against LPG price hike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: Congress Party activists today staged protest dharna at Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu against the BJP Government for the recent hike in LPG cylinder prices.

The sit-in protest was led by working president PCC Raman Bhalla, former minister Yogesh Sawhney general secretary PCC Incharge District president Jammu (U), Manmohan Singh general secretary PCC and Hari Singh Chib, District president Jammu Rural.

It was marked by heavy sloganeering against the Modi Government, meant to register the Congress workers’ protest against the hike in gas cylinder prices. This was the fourth hike in LPG prices this year when LPG now costs Rs 1,100 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital. Click here to watch video

Former minister and PCC working president Raman Bhalla, while speaking on the occasion attacked the BJP-led Government at the Centre stating that this is another huge blow to the common man who is struggling under heavy inflation during these times and is unable to keep up with the ever-increasing prices of essential commodities. The prices for the LPG gas cylinder needed and used in each and every household in India every month has been continuously hiked by the BJP Government and the possibilities of subsidies is nil.

Taking a dig at the Modi Government, Bhalla further said that BJP Government is making the lives of people across the country very difficult. It will be very difficult for families to carry on like this as their budgets is being exhausted on fuel only. The government is looting the people in installments by increasing prices of various commodities, by increasing taxes, the whole market has become a big trap for the common people. The consistent inflation the country has observed under the BJP is perpetrating a cycle of poverty, economic distress, even debt for the poor and the middle class. This government is only serving the interests of the rich and the wealthy class, Bhalla alleged.

Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, Hari Singh Chib and Uday Bhanu also addressed the gathering and strongly criticized Modi Govt for massive inflation.

Prominent among those who attended included, Ved Mahajan (Ex-MLC), Sanjeev Panda, Vijay Sharma (Seva Dal chief), Dr Rama Kant Khajuria, Uttam Singh Chib, Pradeep Bhalla, Virender Manhas, Col Swarn Singh, Sandeep Dogra, Sat Pal Spolia, K K Jogi and others.