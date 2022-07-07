All party delegation submits memorandum to Union Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 7: All party delegation met Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh at Batote and briefed him about the present situation regarding establishment of Trauma Centre at Batote and construction of Degree College building which were sanctioned by concerned departments’ couple of years ago.

The delegation requested Union Minister to direct concerned authorities for early establishment of both the projects at Batote.

The establishment of these projects is the need of the hour for the benefit of the people living in Batote and its surrounding areas, the delegation said.

“If our demands are not redressed we will come on roads with women and children”, they added.

Union Minister gave patient hearing to the demands raised by the delegation and assured early redressal.

Senior leaders of different parties including Chairman MC Batote Ravinder Singh, Councillors Shahrukh Bhatti, Shafiqa Babar, Rahil Malik, District Secretary NC Arif Mir, Block President Congress Janak Singh, Congress Leader Arif Salaria, Tariq Lone, Sanjay Gupta Bepoar Mandal President, BJP District Secretary Manoj Arora, Mandal President Narayan Chand and BJP spokesperson Rakesh Sharma were also present.