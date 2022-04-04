DB directs Home Secy to evolve mechanism for identification of illegal immigrants

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: Division Bench of High Court comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi has directed the Home Secretary J&K to evolve a mechanism for the identification of all illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh staying in the Union Territory.

The direction has been passed in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Hunar Gupta seeking direction for holding inquiry into stay of illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

After hearing Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Ankesh Chandel for the PIL whereas Advocate General DC Raina with AAG Raman Sharma for the UT, DB further directed that the exercise may be carried out, most promptly, within a period of six weeks.

In the PIL, apart from deportation of illegal immigrants prayer has also been made for withdrawal of all benefits given to them from the State exchequer and from the scheme and benefits meant for residents of J&K. “For the last few years there is abrupt increase in number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. As per the Government version 13400 Myanmari and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants are living in various areas of &K. However, the actual figures are much more than the official figures”, the PIL said.

It has further been submitted that many of the illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar have acquired ration card, voter card, Aadhar cards as well as permanent resident certificates illegally and they are suspected to be involved in various anti-national activities such as drug trafficking, hawala transactions etc. at the behest of enemies of the nation.

During the course of hearing, DB observed, “one of the orders dated 24.05.2017 passed in the PIL indicates that at that time the Government had constituted a Group of Ministers to examine the various issues relating to illegal migrants from Mayanmar and Bangladesh in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. The Group of Ministers was supposed to take up the matter, examine it and to furnish a report thereof. But till date, nothing has come on record. In the meantime, the State of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated and the UT of J&K has been created”.

Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi submitted that though it is very easy to identify such illegal migrants but the Government should come up with a complete mechanism so as to identify them and to submit a list of all such immigrants before the court.

AAG Raman Sharma accepted that the Government will try to do the identification and for that purpose evolve a robust mechanism.

DB after hearing both the sides directed the Secretary Home, UT of J&K to consider the matter and evolve a mechanism for the identification of all illegal immigrants.