Mr, Miss J&K C’ship organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: Mr and Miss J&K Championship was organised by J&K State Amateur Body Building Association (JKSABBA) at Teacher’s Bhawan Auditorium, Gandhi Nagar, here today.

The championship was organised under the aegis of chief patron Sahil Aggarwal who is also National Executive vice president of IBBFF. While chairman Ajay Pargal, Ravinder Raina J&K UT BJP president, former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta, Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta, former MLA Bishnah Aswani, Jammu District BJP president Vinay Gupta, Rajiv Charak, BJP IT In-charge J&K UT and Ishant Gupta were present during the event.

JMC Commissioner Avni Lavasa, SSP Narcotics Vinay Sharma, SP North Kulveer Handa and many other notable dignitaries also graced the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavinder Gupta along with Ravinder Raina stressed upon youth of Jammu to take up sports in general and especially body building in particular as it helps in keeping them healthy and away from the menace of drugs and violence.

They also appreciated the role of Association for the successful conducting of the event and also promised their full support in their future endeavours. The winners of 7th JKSABBA in various categories will participate in national level events such as Mr India and Mr Universe which is scheduled to be held at Pune Maharashtra.

Rohit Kumar (Katra) emerged as overall champion, while Gouravi Dubey (Purmandal) win title of Miss Fitness and in Junior Mr J&K Angrez (Katra) stood 1st, whereas Mr Classique was won by Rohit Kumar and Men’s Physique title went to Rahul Thappa.

Sponsor partners of the event were Bania Super Market, J&K Tourism, White Gold, Fashion Secret, JK Media, Jammu Links and Views Today.