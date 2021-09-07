Day 2: Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health & FW visits Pahalgam hospital

Enquire availability of health & medical facilities at the health center; interacts with locals, patients

PAHALGAM (ANANTNAG), Sep 7: On the second day of its three-day study tour to Kashmir, 14-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare (FW) today visited Govt Civil Hospital Pahalgam to took stock of health care facilities being provided there for patients.

The standing committee members inspected the health center situated at world-famous Pahalgam valley which caters to the local population, visitors, and tourists at the health resort.

On the occasion, the team led by Standing Committee’s Chairman, Ram Gopal Yadav, Member of Parliament, toured all the sections of the hospital, and enquired about the facilities available for the people who visit the health facility.

The Committee members took a round of different sections like Registration, Dental Section, Dispensary, Out Patient Department, X-Ray, Laboratory, Immunization, Operation Theatre etc.

During their inspection, the study group was informed that the health center remains open round-the-clock for all emergency purposes for which doctors, paramedics remain stationed in different shifts. They were also informed about the latest machinery available at the hospital like X-Ray and other trauma machines for emergency purposes.

On the occasion, Director Health Services Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, who accompanied the Standing Committee, briefed the members about the proposed plan outlay of 50 bedded hospital at Pahalgam.

It was given out that the projected cost for the hospital is Rs 1990 lakh for which contract has also been allotted with a built-up area of over 3600 square meters.

The visiting team members also interacted with doctors, paramedics, patients and enquired about the facilities being provided there. On the occasion, local people also interacted with the members and thanked them for visiting the area and hoped that the hospital would be upgraded with modern machinery and additional block.

The chairman of the standing committee, Ram Gopal Yadav ensured the locals that all their genuine grievances would be looked into as the purpose of their visit is to seek suggestions so that those could be considered for recommendations with the Government.

Earlier, while reaching Mattan Anantnag, the standing committee members paid their obeisance at Surya Martand Mandir at Mattan while praying for peace, prosperity and well-being for all the people of the country.

On the occasion, the members took a round of the temple complex where they were briefed about the historical background of Martand Shrine. Head of Martand Trust told the visiting members about the rich heritage and tradition of the temple and said that the Martand Shrine has always been a symbol of unity and communal harmony in this part of the world.

The Standing Committee was also accompanied by MD JKMSCL (Nodal Officer), Dr Yashpal Sharma, CMO Anantnag, BMO Mattan, senior doctors, senior officers of district administration and police.