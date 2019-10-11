Datsun India launches the CVT version of its Datsun GO and GO+

MUMBAI: Nissan India on Friday launched the CVT version of its Datsun GO and GO+ at an attractive introductory price of Rs 5.94 Lakh and Rs 6.58 Lakh respectively.

Datsun GO and GO+ are the first models in their respective segments introduced with CVT (continuously variable transmission) – Nissan’s globally acclaimed transmission technology. Deliveries to new owners will commence today at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country.

”In line with our mission of – Progressive mobility, we are introducing Nissan’s proven CVT technology in Datsun GO and GO+ to cater to the demand of the customers looking for stress free drive experience. With host of first-in-class and best-in-class features, Datsun GO & GO+ offer the best value proposition in its segment, ”Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

High on technology, the interior design of Datsun GO and GO+ are fitted with a premium instrument panel, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with voice recognition and Android Auto/Apple Car Play.

The new CVT in GO and GO+, offers smoother shifting of gears and better city, highway and hill driving. Unlike other automatic transmission technologies, there is no lag while accelerating providing better control. With improved insulation, the Datsun GO CVT & GO+ CVT give out low engine noise in the cabin, even during high acceleration.

The Sports Mode is yet another first for an automatic transmission in this segment. This mode enhances the overall driving experience with more power specially during overtaking.

Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT now come with enhanced crash performance with front and pedestrian protection reinforcement, side crash performance and roof reinforcement. First in segment Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), dual bags, anti-lock braking system with EBD and BA, reverse parking sensors and follow-me-home headlamps make GO and GO+ one of the safest cars in the segment. An automatic speed sensing door lock has also been added, which is applicable to all variants.

Underlining Datsun’s progressive mobility vision, the GO CVT and GO+ CVT bring many best-in-class features, including best-in-class ground clearance (185 mm), cabin space, boot space and head room with better driving ergonomics.

The Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT models come in 6 exciting colours: Ruby Red, Vivid Blue, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Crystal Silver and Opal White.

Additionally, both Datsun GO CVT & GO+ CVT models will be available with a standard two-year warranty package. Datsun customers will have an option to extend the package up to five years with a nominal fee.

(agencies)