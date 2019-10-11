Puri launches mobile App—“mHariyali”

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri on Friday launched a mobile App, “mHariyali”, which is aimed to encourage public engagement in planting trees and other such green drives.
“Our government in June directed all Ministries/Departments to take up and implement on the ground within the next 100 days of various public welfare/development activities. We are strongly committed to improve the quality of life of citizens,” said Mr Puri launching the mobile app, mHariyali,” here.
People can now upload information/photos of any plantation done by them, which is linked to app and will be displayed on the website www.epgc.gov.in.
The App provides for automatic geo-tagging of plants. This app will also enable nodal officers to periodically monitor the plantation.
The App is user friendly and works on any android mobile phone.
