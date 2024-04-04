Dablehar murder case: all 6 accused arrested, says SSP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 3: Police today claimed that all the six accused in the Dablehar murder case have been arrested from Punjab and put behind the bars.

On March 23, 2024, five people intercepted the scooty of one Rakesh Kumar son of Mela Ram of Bhalesar, Dablehar, RS Pura and hacked him with sharp-edged weapons, leaving him in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him as dead on arrival.

“While five of the accused persons in Dalbehar murder case were arrested from Punjab on March 25 itself another accused was arrested on March 28, 2024,” Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu, Dr Vinod Kumar told media persons today.

He said Rakesh Kumar’s murder was plotted by two brothers-Mohinder Singh and Ravinder Singh-along with four other persons identified as Pawandeep Singh, Lakhwinder singh, Bunty Verma and one Sanjeev Verma, to avenge the killing of one Vikram Singh, father of Mohinder Singh and Ravinder Singh, in the year 2016.

According to him, Rakesh Kumar was one of the accused in the murder of Vikram Singh. But he, along with some other accused, got acquitted by the court of law in the year 2019.

In order to take law into their own hands, the accused brothers plotted and executed the murder of Rakesh Kumar by taking help of their relatives and friends, said the SSP Jammu.

The police officer said that the accused had also chopped off the hands of Rakesh Kumar and thrown them into a ditch in Nanga area of Ramgarh. A police team, in coordination with other forces, has been still searching these missing body parts, he said.

Dr Vinod Kumar, SSP Jammu, however said that the weapons used in the commission of offence (tokas), have been recovered from the wheat fields from Nanga area of Ramgarh Tehsil in Samba District.

Asked whether the accused had any previous crime record, the SSP Jammu said, “from our investigation so far, it has come to fore that the accused had no criminal history.”

On what action would be taken against the accused for making and uploading a video of the harrowing incident on social media, the SSP Jammu said, “police will invoke the relevant sections of the law and take the accused to the task.”