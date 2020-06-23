Current crisis on border with China attributable to mismanagement of BJP-led Govt: Sonia

NEW DELHI: Current crisis on border with China attributable to mismanagement of BJP-led govt, its wrong policies said Sonia Gandhi at Congress meet.

Sonia Gandhi criticises government for ‘mercilessly’ raising petrol, diesel prices for 17 consecutive days.

Mismanagement of COVID pandemic will be recorded as one of ‘most disastrous failures’ of Modi Govt said Sonia Gandhi at top Congress panel meet. (agencies)