Militant hideout busted, war-like stores recovered in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Tuesday busted a militant hideout and recovered war-like stores, including UBGL, grenades and other ammunition in this summer capital.

An Army official told UNI that following specific information, a joint operation was launched by Army and J&K police in Harwan area in Srinagar on Tuesday. “During the operation, security forces unearthed a militant hideout,” he said.

He said war-like stores — including UBGL with grenades, GPS, AK magazine and administrative items — were recovered from the hideout,” he added.

He said the operation was still going on when the reports last came in. (AGENCIES)