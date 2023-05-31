CUJ hosts G20 University Connect lecture series

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Central University Jammu (CUJ) hosted the “G20 University Connect: Engaging Young Minds” lecture series here today.

The lecture series was conducted in collaboration with RIS (Research and Information System for Developing Countries). The event was participated by eminent scholars and diplomats from pan India.

The event began with the keynote address of CUJ’s vice-chancellor Prof Sanjeev Jain. In his speech, the VC highlighted that in the fast-changing world, the unity of purpose and unity of action is India’s priority to realise the ancient Indian ideal of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which aligns with ‘One Earth One Family One Future’ motto of the G20 under India’s presidency. He pointed out that the Central University of Jammu adheres to the five-point agenda called ‘Panchamrit’ (five nectar elements), the vision of PM Narendra Modi.

Followed by the address of Vice Chancellor, Prof Arvind Kumar, Centre of Canadian, United States and Latin American Studies, School of International Studies, JNU, highlighted the significance of India’s presidency in G20.

Dr Abhishek Tandon, member of the Steering Committee, University Connect, pointed out that India was destined to play a vital role in the future world and CUJ would be part of the effort of making India a ‘Vishwa-Guru’ again. “Our goal is to achieve a 30 trillion-dollar economy by the next 25 years and our progress in the last 10 years assures us of a higher position,” he said.

In her welcome address, Dr Ritu Bakshi, Dean of Students Welfare and Nodal Officer (University Connect) CUJ, stated that such events are the need of the hour.

Prof Yashwant Singh, Registrar CUJ, presented a formal vote of thanks. Many participants from different disciplines attended the mega event.

During the programme, a question and answers session was organized and the results of the students who participated in G20 activities and competitions were announced and appreciation certificates were distributed among the position holders.

The focus of the programme was to create awareness among the young students about the G20 summit and India’s Presidency for the year 2023 and also how it will affect them.