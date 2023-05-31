J&K Open Roller-Skating Championship concludes

*Jodhamal School emerges overall champion

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Jammu and Kashmir Open Roller-Skating Championship which started on May 26, concluded today with the participation of a large number of players from across the Union Territory.

Ashok Singh (Divisional Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council) was the chief guest of the Event which was held under the overall mentorship of GS Khurmi (president, J&K Roller Sports Association) and organized by the Five Star Club, Jammu. Roshan Gupta and Seema Kharyal were guests of honour for this mega event. Around 250 players from almost all the districts of the Union Territory participated in the multitude of competitions.

All the reputed schools ensured their participation through their contingents comprising of energetic kids from all the age groups. Jodhamal School emerged overall champion with highest number of medals on the leader board. The events were organized for all the formats of Roller Sports comprising of Loose Bearing, Inline Skates, Speed Quads, Roller Hockey, Inline Hockey etc. It was the gala events spreading across three days of festivities at the MA Stadium.

The Championship was managed by the Official Coach from RSFI, Kamal Anand with the team of Event officials comprising of senior players.

In the category of loose bearing (sandle skates) under age group 5-7 years (Boys and Girls), Atharv Sharma won 2 gold , Manraj Singh 2 silver, Manraj Singh 2 bronze, Sharlyz Manha Bhat 2 gold, Aanya Gupta 2 silver and Aadriti Sharma 2 bronze. In the age group 7-9 years (Boys and Girls), Hargun Singh bagged 2 gold, Avikam Ashok Gupta 2 silver, Vivaan Gupta 1 bronze, Aniket Dutta 1 bronze, Aruhi 2 gold, Jasreen Kaur 1 silver, Ashwika Srivastawa 1 silver, Aarshee Sharma 1 bronze, Jasroop Kaur 1 bronze and Jasreen Kauri bronze.

In the age group 9-11 years (boys and Girls) Devansh Kumar won 2 gold, Raghav Pratap 1 silver, Vihaan Chib 1 silver, Rudraksh Sharma 1 bronze, Atharuv Sharma 1 bronze, Sanvi Mehta 2 gold, Shranya 1 silver, Sanjeevani 1 silver and 1 bronze, and Aadhya Pandita 1 bronze while in the age group 11-14 ywars (Boys and Girls), Mohd Uzair got 1 gold and 1 bronze, Deepak Kumar 1 silver, Gaurav Singh Chib 1 silver, Jaskirat Singh 1 bronze, Shahzaib Nadeem 1 gold, Prabhgon 1 gold and 1 bronze, Pehal 1 gold, Paridhi 2 silver and Varya Choudhary 1 bronze.

In the category of Quad Jonex Skate under age group 5-7 years (Boys), Nalinaksh bagged 1 gold and Ransh Gupta 1 silver. In the age group 7-9 yrs (Boys and Girls), Avyansh Gupta got 1 gold , Aayansh Gupta 1 silver, Agastya 1 bronze, Oriana 1 gold and Hazel Suri 1 silver. In the age group 9-11 years (Boys and Girls), Kavish Bhadwal won 1 gold, Shravan Sharma 1 silver, Krishav 1 bronze, Hafsha Tariq 1 gold, Souberi 1 silver, Sanvi Parash 1 bronze and Jasmitha 1 bronze while in the age group 11-14 years (Boys), Ronak Kumar got 1 gold, Abeer Bajaj 1 silver and Madhav 1 bronze .

In Quad Professional Skate under age group below 5 years (Boys), Jiaansh Sharma won 2 gold, Japraj Singh 1 silver and 1 bronze, and Samaragya Singh Manhas 1 silver and 1 bronze. In the age group 5-7 years (Boys and Girls), Avyaan Sharma got 2 gold, Hardik Thakur 1 bronze, 1 silver and 1 gold , Riyansh Mahajan 2 silver, Hardik 1 bronze , Yashaavin Singh Reen 1 bronze, Gaurvi Rajput 2 gold 1 silver, Myshakaur 1 gold 1 silver, Anshika Gupta 2 bronze, Medhasvi 1 bronze and Aujsvi Bral 1 silver.

In the age group 7-9 years (Boys and Girls), Tanush Gupta secured 2 gold and 1 silver, Harsh 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze, Avinav Balgotra 1 silver and 2 bronze, Kavya Sharma 3 gold, Samaira Gandotra 1 silver and 1 bronze, Krisha Gupta 1 bronze, Aayra 1 silver and Ragini 1 silver. In the age group 9-11 years (Boys and Girls), Gurtej Singh won 3 gold, Aasim Abbas 2 silver, Adwait Sharma 2 bronze, Rudraksh Singh 1 silver and 1 bronze, Aahana Gupta 3 gold, Anandani Sharma 3 silver and Enaya Hayat 3 bronze.

In the age group 11-14 years (Boys and Girls), Abhinav Bakshi got 3 gold, Ronak Kumar 1 silver and 1 bronze, Shivain Sharma 2 bronze, Mohit Bhagat 1 silver, Puneesh Sharma 1 silver, Sanvi Grover 3 gold, Adhira Kanotra 2 silver and 1 bronze, Akanksha Narula 1 bronze and Pearl Suri 1 bronze and 1 silver. In the age group 14-17 years (Boys and Girls), Udhay Narayan won 3 gold, Achinta Munde 3 silver and Ronak Kumar 3 bronze whereas in the age group above 17 years (Boys), Surya Bhaskar got 2 gold, Shayan Chauhan 1 gold and 1 bronze, Sukhjot Singh 1 silver and 1 bronze, Ruhaan Raina 2 silver and Ashutosh Sharma 1 bronze.

In the category of Loose Inline under age group 7-9 years (Boys and Girls), Aryaveer Singh bagged 2 gold, Ruhaniat 2 gold and Aashrita Sarangal 1 silver. In the of age group 9-11 years (Boys and Girls) Aaidan Haifeez won 2 gold, Chitraksh Vaid 2 silver, Mandeep 2 bronze, Sanvi Sharma 2 gold and Kyra Mangi 2 silver. In the of age group 11-14 years (Boys and Girls), Dhaivik Basotra got 2 gold, Hariansh Nag 1 silver and 1 bronze, Nidhaan 1 bronze, Sukhbeer Singh 1 silver, Shravya Agnihotri 2 gold, Rhythm Roy 2 silver, Akriti Rajput 1 bronze and Urvi Gupta 1 bronze.

In the category of Professional Inline under age group 5-7 years (Boys and Girls), Aksham Manhas won 3 gold, Viraansh Gupta 3 silver, Viraj Chib 3 bronze and Zainab Ambreen 3 gold. In the of age group 7-9 years (Boys and Girls), Mridul Jungral got 3 gold, Pavit Gupta 2 bronze and 1 silver, Mohd Milhaan Wani 1 bronze and 2 silver, Zyra Fatima 3 gold and Kyra Luthra 3 silver. In the of age group 9-11 years (Boys and Girls) Aarav Sharma bagged 3 gold, Ashwinder Singh 3 silver, Aayan Singh Langeh 3 bronze and Ainoor Gohar Dhar 3 gold.

In the of age group 11-14 years (Boys and Girls) Svanik Mansotra got 3 gold, Manyavar Mahajan 3 silver, Khidash Gohar 2 bronze, Tamanna Saini 3 gold, Kamakshi Sharma 3 silver and Aaira 3 bronze. In the of age group 14-17 years (Boys and Girls) Ayush Sharma secured 3 gold, Uplaksh Saini 2 silver, Chetanay Khatkar 1 silver and 2 bronze and Nitish Kumar 1 bronze as well as 1 gold. In the age group above 17 years girls, Muskan bagged 3 gold.