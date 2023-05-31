DC listens public grievances in Mathwar tehsil

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: To get first-hand account of the public grievances, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today conducted an extensive tour of Panchayat Dhanu in Tehsil Mathwar and convened a public outreach camp under the weekly Block Diwas program.

During the outreach camp, DDC members, delegations besides scores of individuals apprised her about the problems being faced by them in day to day life.

DDC member, Joginder Singh; BDC Member, Sharifa Begum; ACD, Preeti Sharma; Tehsildar, Ashok Chakraborty; BDO, Abhinav Singh, PRI members including Saim Khan (Sarpanch Dhanu), Ashwini Kumar (Sarpanch Gorde) along with other officers of the line department and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

The PRI members highlighted the issues regarding their respective Panchayats which were mainly related to irregular supply of water and power, revenue, compensation, ration card, IAY, Road connectivity, drinking water availability, health centres etc.

They also apprised the Deputy Commissioner about shortage of teachers and doctors and demanded adequate staff for the convenience of the people.

Appraising about the pressing issues, the locals demanded for road connectivity, besides SRTC bus service or matador service, Bank branch along with ATM service, repairing of damaged school buildings in the far flung area.

The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the PRI members, delegations and individuals and passed on the spot directions to the concerned officers for early redressal of their genuine grievances.

Regarding road connectivity the Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned officials to tender the works and complete the same in stipulated time frame.

She assured that the other highlighted issues of public importance will be taken up with higher authorities.