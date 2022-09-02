CS visits Samba, assesses development works under JJM

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 2: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today took a whirlwind tour of district Samba and assessed the pace of development works taken under Jal Jeevan Mission.

The CS was accompanied by Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department (PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control), Shaleen Kabra and Principal Secretary, Higher Education & Information Departments, Rohit Kansal.

Chief Secretary during the tour inspected Water Supply Scheme of Bhagat Mohalla at Panchayat Smailpur of Bari-Brahmana which is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 232.00 lakh. It was informed that the under construction water supply scheme will cover all habitants of villages Smailpur and Bhagat Mohalla including 617 households.

Later, Chief Secretary also visited Water Supply Scheme Patli New in Bari Brahmana and reviewed its construction work.

Chief Secretary directed the executing agencies to expedite the development works and completing it within the fixed timelines. He laid emphasis upon providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households.

It was informed that under the Water Supply Scheme Patli New, OHT has been completed and Borewell has also been fully drilled which will provide tapped water connections in 329 households.

While interacting with Sarpanches and PRI members during the visit, Chief Secretary emphasized on creating awareness of various Government initiatives including Pani Samiti, Land Passbooks, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, E-governance initiatives, among locals so that major initiatives of government are accessible to every citizen.

Among others Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, MD JJM Sayed Abid Rasheed Shah, Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta besides other senior officers of Jal Shakti Department and others were also present.