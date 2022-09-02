Sham Lal releases 4th song of Folk Studio Melodies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Former minister and state vice president of Bhartiya Janta Party Sham Lal Sharma today released the fourth song of “Folk Studio Melodies Season 1” at Jammu.

The song produced by Natya Roots Productions is a Dogri Bhaakh “Mithiaan Beriyaan”. It has been sung by Bhaakh Queen of J&K Krishma Kumari. Sonali Dogra (renowned singer) also collaborated with her in the same song.

Speaking on the occasion, Sham Lal Sharma expressed joy on hearing the beautiful rendition of a folk song by the octogenarian Krishna Kumari. Her dedication and devotion to the great art of music left him teary-eyed. Although Krishna Kumari could not attend the function because of her ill health yet her voice left her fans awestruck.

Sharma said that such initiatives promote our art and culture besides generate employment opportunities and also engage youth in productive works. He lauded the efforts of musicians, singers and artists for promoting and glorifying the diverse culture of J&K by producing such songs in Dogri, Kashmiri, Gojri, Bhaderwahi and Pahari languages and hoped that these songs cross borders to reach their admirers.

The former Minister also lauded the efforts of Akash Dogra (Director) and his team for coming with unique idea of “Folk Studio Melodies” and producing many melodious songs. He hoped that “Folk Studio Melodies’ will become a good platform to bring together many renowned talented singers of J&K under one roof and also give due recognition to Dogri, Kashmiri, Gojri, Bhaderwahi and Pahari folk music.

Sars Bharti (renowned Dogri folk singer), Sandeep Verma (executive producer, Folk Studio Melodies) and Akash Dogra were also present in the function.