Draconian system must end in J&K: Bukhari

JKAP to put forward formal demand for Statehood

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) has decided to make a formal demand for the restoration of statehood to J&K. The party has also demanded the release of those who have been kept behind the bars in the name of ‘preventive’ detention in the Valley.

These demands were made by party president Altaf Bukhari during a press conference at the party headquarters in Srinagar after a crucial meeting this afternoon.

He disclosed to the Press that the meeting, after thorough discussions, unanimously passed a resolution seeking the political empowerment of the J&K people. The resolution reads: “Since Jammu and Kashmir is without an elected Government, the meeting resolved to demand for holding early Assembly elections without any further delay and fast-tracking the electoral process so that Assembly elections can be held at an earliest.”

The resolution further said, “In empowering the people of Jammu and Kashmir politically and restoring the lost sense of dignity and honour, Apni Party deems it proper to seek restoration of statehood at this stage.”

“Protection of people’s rights should be done Constitutionally in J&K and until an elected Government is formed. We urge the Prime Minister of India and the Union Home Minister to honour the promises made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and protect the demography and sanctity of the electoral process. It was also resolved that Apni Party will continue to raise genuine demands of the people and address the political aspirations of the people of both regions of J&K,” he added.

Bukhari declared that the Apni Party’s delegation will meet Lieutenant Governor (LG) soon to put forward a formal demand for the restoration of statehood to J&K.

He said, “Not only that Apni Party would approach LG to put up its demand for the restoration of statehood, formally; our leaders in all 20 districts would also communicate with their respective District Magistrates (DMs) with the same demand.”

He also urged the Government to release all those who have been arrested in the name of ‘preventive detention. He lashed out at the administration for ‘hindering’ job opportunities for the youth by not giving them No Objection Certificates (NOCs) after the verification process.