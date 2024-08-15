CS stresses on meeting targets under PMAY (G)

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today impressed upon the Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (RD&PR) Department to work for meeting housing targets given under PMAY-Grameen and other schemes implemented by the department.

Besides the Secretary RD&PR, the meeting was attended by MD, JKRLM; DG, Rural Sanitation; Director, RDD, Kashmir/Jammu and other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary took this occasion to enjoin upon the department to develop a strategy to meet all the targets given under different schemes implemented here.

He made out that since the funding under centrally sponsored schemes is not a problem so the department should equally reciprocate in showing progress in specific timeframes.

Dulloo further advised the Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) to explore the full potential of the SHGs formed across the rural areas of the UT. He asked for minimizing the gap between the number of SHGs given the Revolving Fund (RF) and those provided Community Investment Fund (CIF). He directed for purposeful linkage of these SHGs with the financial institutions for earning of gainful employment by the women associated with them.

Regarding the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), the Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned to make the assets durable and useful for all times to come. He called for formulating a model after studying those adopted in other States/UTs to sustain the sanitation activities initiated in each ODF+ Model category village.

During this meeting the Secretary, RD&PR, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary provided significant insights into the performance of the Department made on PMAY-G.

He also threw light on other achievements made by the Department on account of release of different payment instalments, inspections and status of completion of houses under SECC, Awas Plus, Convergence and other schemes.

It was given out that out of the target of 335275 houses sanctioned, Ist instalment had been released in favour of 334109 beneficiaries, 281901 had received the 2nd instalment, 210865 3rd, 47465 the 4th instalment with cumulative achievement of 228031 houses completed till date.

It was added that under convergence scheme besides constructing toilets, the beneficiaries are provided with LPG, water, electricity connections by the Department.