Fairdeal Motors launches Tata Curvv EV at starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Fairdeal Motors Jammu today officially launched the Tata Curvv EV, India’s first mass-market coupe SUV, marking a significant stride in the country’s electric vehicle landscape.

The vehicle was unveiled by J&K Transport Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara along with Managing Director Saleem Bakshi, Executive Director Bhagwan Dass Gandotra, Rohit Gandotra, Mohit Gandotra and ASM Mohd Danish Afzal from Tata Motors.

Built on 5 key pillars of ‘Shaped to Stun’, ‘Shaped for Grandeur’, ‘Shaped for Performance’, ‘Shaped for Innovative Technology’ and ‘Shaped for Absolute Safety’, the Curvv marks the Company’s entry into the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.

This new addition to the Tata Motors' SUV range is a unique product blend of SUV robustness and Coupe elegance. Breaking the clutter in a space dominated by boxy-SUV body styles, Tata Motors is the first OEM to bring this innovative body style to India, with the Curvv-India's first SUV coupe.

Speaking at the launch, Chander Singh Katoch (General Manager, Fairdeal Motors), said, “Today, marks an important milestone in our SUV journey with our foray into the fast-growing mid SUV segment. We are proud to launch our most innovative SUV yet with a new typology -India’s very first SUV Coupe. With the Curvv, we are pushing further the boundaries of design, safety and technology. The Curvv also takes forward our established strategy of offering choice to discerning customers with its multiple powertrain offerings in EV, Petrol and Diesel”.

With a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh, the Tata Curvv EV offers an impressive estimated real-world range of 400-425 km with its largest battery pack of 55kWh. Further, its specially designed fast charging capability ensures a top-up of 150 km range in just 15 minutes. The extended range and attractive pricing of the vehicle extraordinaire makes EVs even more compelling proposition by breaking several perception barriers. Its tech-rich features, advanced safety and exhilarating infotainment will delight every EV buyer and enthusiast.”