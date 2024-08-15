Talla Jewellers’ MD receives award at IIJS Premiere-2024

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: The Managing Director of Talla Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Aman Talla has won the prestigious ‘40 Under 40 Award’ at the IIJS Premiere – 2024, Mumbai.

Talla secured this award from a pool of over 2000 Industry leaders across India. This incredible honour is a powerful testament to Aman’s unwavering passion, innovative spirit, and transformative leadership that has propelled Talla Jewellers to remarkable heights.

“Aman’s journey is a source of inspiration for all of us, showcasing how dedication and visionary thinking can lead to extraordinary achievements. This award not only highlights his individual brilliance but also reflects the collective effort and spirit of everyone at Talla Jewellers,” a senior official of the group said.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank our cherished customers, our devoted team, and every supporter who has stood by us. Your support has been our greatest asset, and we are deeply grateful,” he added.

“ As we celebrate this phenomenal achievement, we look forward to a future brimming with promise and continued success. Here’s to reaching new milestones together,” a senior member of Talla Jewellers’ team said.