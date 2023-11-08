CS interacts with visiting officers, PRIs; emphasizes saturation of self-employment schemes

Back to Village 5 begins in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: In connection with the fifth phase of the Back to Village program, the Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today held an interaction with visiting Prabhari Officers, PRI members, field officers of the line departments and common masses to assess the participation, outreach and feedback regarding various flagship programmes of the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

During the interaction, the Chief Secretary enquired about the quality of works implemented under various schemes, including Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Mission Youth, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Amrit Sarovar, Swacch Bharat Mission, self-employment schemes, etc.

Dr. Mehta also sought public review of various services at the Panchayat-level such as the quality of education, status of cleanliness, progress under NashaMukt J&K and quality of water supply under JJM.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Prabhari Officers (POs) to lay special focus on raising awareness on 137 deliverables points that are being prioritized during B2V5 and ensure follow-up actions on the raised demands, besides capturing achievements made so far. He also directed all line departments to fully support the Prabhari Officers in coordinating the speedy resolution of highlighted issues. He said that fulfillment of these 137 objectives is a priority and Prabhari Officers are expected to ensure that the assigned targets are achieved.

Emphasizing the role of self-employment as a driver of the economy, the Chief Secretary asked the POs to identify youth looking for such opportunities and guide their ventures through their respective departments towards saturating the demand. They were further asked to ensure assistance in establishing self-help groups (SHGs), Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), PACS, and coverage under MUMKIN scheme. Clear instructions were given to the relevant departments to offer all possible assistance, including training and financing, to help young people establish their own self-employment units.

The Chief Secretary asked the visiting officers to lay special focus on JJM. He reiterated regular monitoring of water projects under the scheme to ensure the supply of quality drinking water all year round to the residents of each Panchayat. He further asked the officers to expedite the pace of ongoing works to ensure that they are completed by December this year.

It was informed that there are services offered by different departments which can be accessed through 1075 online mobile phones in a hassle-free manner. The visiting officers were asked to promote awareness on all these services.

Dr. Mehta issued instructions to all Prabhari Officers to lay emphasis on PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM was Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Vishwakarma, PM Kisan Saman, Kisan Credit Card, PM PRANAM.

During the interactive session, importance of Janbhagidari portal was discussed and nodal officers showcased the ease of retrieval of public information on the ongoing programs in their allocated Panchayats on a real-time basis. The Chief Secretary appreciated the role of such a portal in promoting public surveillance of ongoing projects encouraged the members of gram sabhas to play a more active role in the process of participatory governance.