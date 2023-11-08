BJP running away from Assembly elections due to fear of backlash: JKPCC prez

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani today said that the BJP is running away from the much delayed Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir for fear of backlash and defeat, and the people will teach BJP a lesson in all forthcoming elections in the Union Territory.

Wani said this while chairing a meeting of PCC general secretaries, incharge of various districts, district presidents and heads of frontal wings of the Party, along with working president Raman Bhalla, at PCC HQ Shaheedi Chowk, here to take feedback from the grass root level workers of the Party.

The PCC president asked the incharges of different districts of the Party to hold regular meetings with the representatives of the PRIs including last contested candidates in the Panchayts and Municipal bodies to aggressively prepare for the forthcoming elections.

JKPCC Chief announced that the Congress Party will contest the elections to the Panchayats, urban local bodies, Assembly and Parliament with full force. He asked the party leaders to complete preparations to give a befitting electoral defeat to the BJP in J&K which has utterly failed to come up to the expectations of the people of the different sections and gave lot of miseries to each and every section of the society.

Raman Bhalla lashed out at the BJP for depriving the people of their basic democratic rights in J&K. The full fledged Dogra state has been downgraded arbitrarily and unilaterally depriving the people of their identity and rights and for the past 5 years there is no elected Government after the desolation of the Assembly in 2018. He asked party cadres to expose the BJP in all fronts especially for depriving the people of J&K of the basic democratic rights and ruling J&K by proxy.

Senior leaders who attended the meeting include Urban Yash Pal Kundal, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Narinder Gupta, Balbir Singh, Shakeel Mir, Pyare Lal Shan, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Thakur Manmohan Singh and Thakur Shamer Singh Chib.