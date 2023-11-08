LG chairs Executive Council meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 34th Executive Council Meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Raj Bhawan today.

The meeting was attended by Prof. (Dr.) Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor Jammu University; Prof. Nilofer Khan, VC Kashmir University; Prof. Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Management, Ahmedabad University; Prof. A.S.K. Sinha, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Amethi; Prof. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT, Jammu, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Anshul Garg, CEO, SMVDSB, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Registrar, SMVDU and other officers.

The Executive Council headed by Lt Governor deliberated various important issues pertaining to the promotion of innovation, entrepreneurship, start-ups and skill development of the students, increasing enrolment and enhancing the employability of the academic and training programs.

The Lt Governor directed the University administration for organizing social campaigns on sanitation, Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan, TB Mukt J&K and Aanganwadi Centres.

The University should also undertake activities focusing on educational and socio-economic empowerment of the people, especially the youth living in nearby villages, he said.

Prof. (Dr.) Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University presented various Agenda items before the Council for approval and ratification.