CS For Adding Huge Vibrancy To The Republic Day Events Held Across J&K

JAMMU, DEC 22: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held a meeting of the top brass of civil and police administration to take stock of the preparations to be made for the grand celebrations of Republic Day, 2024.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned Divisional administrations to making arrangements beforehand for holdings events in a befitting manner right from the Panchayat level. He called for adding lot of activities before this event to create the right kind of enthusiasm among people. He stressed on adding vibrancy to all the events held right from the Panchayats across the UT.

Dulloo made out that the administration should provide ample time to school children to many rehearsals of performances set to be made by them. He called for providing them every kind of assistance to reach to the venues in this winter season. He even asked for making better arrangements of refreshment for them that is both healthy and hygienic for them.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized on making traffic plan that is less exhausting and circuitous for general public. He also asked for adding more frisking booths at the venue especially for school children and elderly so that they do not have to face any kind of inconvenience in entering into the venue.

He directed for decorating and illuminating all the rotaries and important public infrastructure at both Jammu and Srinagar. He called for making special arrangements for creating ambiance of festivity in both the smart cities as well as towns of J&K.

Regarding the Tableau to be displayed during the main functions at Jammu and Srinagar, the Chief Secretary advised for promoting the themes on the achievements made in Jal Jeevan Mission, Mission Shakti (Education), Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Sports, Swachh Bharat Mission and Nasha Mukht J&K Mission.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary also took note of the preparations and back-up plans of the departments regarding power, water, sanitation and public address system facilities at the venues. He also asked for making foolproof security arrangements besides deployment of fire tenders and health care professionals in strength there.

The Commissioner Secretary GAD and Divisional Commissioners apprised the meeting about the arrangements to be put in place for smooth conduct of Republic Day celebrations in both the cities. They also assured of making all the arrangements well ahead of time so that the day is observed with gaiety and remarkably all across J&K.