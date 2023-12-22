Charas Worth Rs 1.04 Crore Seized In Mumbai, Three Including Kashmir Resident Held

Mumbai, Dec 22: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police has seized charas worth Rs 1.04 crore and arrested three persons including a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Friday.

The accused were part of an inter-state drug trafficking racket, he said.

The Bandra unit of the ANC, in a special operation, apprehended two persons in Byculla area and seized 1.8 kg of high-quality Kashmiri charas, the crime branch official said.

Their interrogation led to the arrest another man, from whose possession another 800 grams of Kashmiri charas was seized.

The accused who hails from Kashmir had brought the drug to Mumbai by concealing it in walnut bags, the official said. Another accused has two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against him. As much as 55 kg of charas had been seized from his possession in Worli area in the past, the official said.

In another operation, the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC seized 120 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 24 lakh and arrested three person, he said, adding that Rs 22 lakh in cash was also recovered from them. (Agencies)