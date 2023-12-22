ADGP L&O Entrusted With Additional Charge of Director Anti-corruption Bureau J&K

JAMMU, Dec 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has given Additional Director of General Police (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar additional charge of Director, Anti-corruption Bureau Jammu and Kashmir.

The additional charge to ADGP (L&O), Kumar has been given wake as the government has relieved Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, from the additional charges of Director of the Anti-corruption Bureau.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Vijay Kumar, IPS (RR:97), Additional Director General Police (Law & Order), J&K, shall also hold the charge of the post of Director, Anti-corruption Bureau, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, relieving Shri Anand Jain, IPS (RR:99), Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, of additional charge of the said post”, reads an order.