CS flags off J&K contingent of Amrit Kalash Yatra for New Delhi

* Reviews performance of Revenue Deptt.

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Ocrt 27: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today flagged off Amrit Kalash Yatra under “Meri Mati Mera Desh” (Mitti Ko Naman Veeron Ko Vandan) to New Delhi at Conventional Centre Jammu here.

Those who were present included Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, R K Goel; Commissioner Secretary GAD, Sanjeev Verma; Secretary Culture, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, other Administrative Secretaries, IGP Jammu, Div Com Jammu, DC Jammu and senior officers of civil and police administration besides a large number of members of PRIs across the UT.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary said that 83 lakh people from Jammu and Kashmir participated in Meri Maati Mera Desh that is highest participation on the basis of population ratio of the States/UTs of the country. He called this achievement remarkable and appreciated all who took make this a reality.

Chief Secretary maintained that the UT has attained top most status in various fields by virtue of the commitment of both people and administration together. He made out that each household of J&K should feel proud of this brisk pace of development which the UT has made during the past couple of years.

Dr Mehta observed that the UT has now made it an attribute to figure among top most performers in the country in almost all of the programs carried out at national level.

Earlier, Secretary Culture, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah also highlighted the activities carried out during the first phase of this event at panchayat and block level.

Meanwhile Chief Secretary held a comprehensive review of the functioning of the Revenue Department.

At the outset, Chief Secretary was briefed by Secretary, Revenue Department, Dr Piyush Singla about the status of online services of Revenue Department, steps taken for demystification of Revenue records, progress on developing the module for online Girdawari, various key parameters under DILRMP, digitisation and geo-referencing of Cadastral Maps, AGRISTACK, SVAMITVA, ULPIN, utilisation of land for public projects/ purpose among other things.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary stressed on full implementation of Auto Appeal System for all the online services of the Department to ensure timely delivery of services to common masses. He said that the data regarding pendency under Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011, in delivery of services should be analysed to identify the officers with highest pendency beyond stipulated timelines under the act and taking of strict disciplinary action against them during the vigilance week.

Chief Secretary said that under no circumstances will Patwaris summon / solicit unnecessary physical presence of applicants for online services and in exceptional circumstances, formal notices outlining the cause for which their physical presence is required should be issued.

Chief Secretary emphasized that pendency in delivery of online services should be cleared in mission mode. He said that regular feedback of services must be solicited from field functionaries and the applicants to ensure smooth service delivery to the citizens.

Chief Secretary also reviewed progress made in demystification of revenue records so that it is understandable to general public in easy to understand language. He enquired about the GoI sponsored programs like AGRISTACK, SVAMITVA, ULPIN, etc. He made out that the progress in the implementation of these programs should be further fast tracked for the benefit of public at the earliest.