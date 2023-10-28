President Disable Welfare Trust, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 27: Padma Shri Dr Kanubhai Tailor, president, Disable Welfare Trust of India today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

On the occasion, LG released a book titled “Warrior on Wheels – Wheelchair to Padma Shri”.

The book presents the illustrious life journey of the President of Disable Welfare Trust of India Padma Shri Dr Kanubhai Tailor, who was also present on the occasion.

The Lt Governor lauded Padma Shri Dr Kanubhai Tailor and his selfless pursuits for the welfare of Divyangjan.

He said the life of Dr Kanubhai and his vision will serve as a great source of inspiration for others to selflessly work for welfare of the society.

Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Budgam also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Haji Farooq Mir, Vice Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara met the Lt Governor and apprised him on various issues of public importance.

Later, a delegation of J&K Gujjar Bakerwal Students Alliance also called on the Lt Governor.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board called on Lieutenant Governor.

Ram Kripal Yadav, MP also called on LG.