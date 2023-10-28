LG felicitates recipients of Social Bravery Award

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today presented the Social Bravery Award to Dr Beena Budki, Faisal Shah, Muheet Butt, Dr. Sarasvati and V. Shankar at Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor congratulated the recipients of the award for their contribution in promoting the culture of Jammu Kashmir.

Dr Beena Budki, President Hindi Kashmiri Sangam expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the support in the succesful conduct of Yagnopaveet organised at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, Ganderbal from October 24 to 26, 2023 in which devotees of Kanchi Mutt from Tamil Nadu had also participated.