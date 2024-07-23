CS assures industries, trade bodies of periodical review of issues

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 22: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today held a joint meeting of representatives of the trade and industrial bodies of J&K to take first hand appraisal of the issues faced by them for redressal in a time bound manner.

Present in the meeting were Principal Secretary, Culture; Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce; Secretary, Labour & Employment; MD, JKTPO; Director Handicrafts, Kashmir/ Jammu; Director Industries, Jammu/ Kashmir and other concerned officers.

After listening to each of the participating representative, the Chief Secretary assured them of quality resolution of their issues through extensive periodical reviews. He directed the concerned for segregation of these issues to resolve them in a time bound manner.

The representatives apprised the Chief Secretary of the issues and demands including upgradation of infrastructure in industrial estates, establishment of expo mart, Inland Container Depot (ICD), preference to local MSMEs and industrial units, GST relaxation, regulation of MRP on pesticides, warehouse facilities, establishment of Kisan Ghars in Mandis, policy for revival of sick units besides other matters.