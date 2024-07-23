Muscat mosque shooting: EAM Jaishankar holds phone conversation with Oman counterpart

NEW DELHI, Jul 22: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Oman counterpart Badr Albusaidi held a phone conversation on Monday during which they discussed last week’s deadly shooting incident in Muscat that left six people, including an Indian, dead.

The call was initiated by Albusaidi.

“Appreciate the call from FM @badralbusaidi of Oman. Discussed the Muscat shooting incident, in which an Indian national lost his life and others were injured,” Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

The shooting incident took place near a Shia Muslim mosque in Oman’s capital Muscat last Monday.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat on Wednesday identified the Indian national killed in the incident as Basha Jan Ali Hussain. Three Indians were also injured in the attack.

The mission said it was closely following up the well-being of the resident Indian community in the aftermath of the shooting incident. (PTI)