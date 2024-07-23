KCPS clinches ‘Best Delegation’ trophy at KC Int’l Youth Conclave-24

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 22: The KC International Youth Conclave-24 was organised in Jammu in which 10 leading CBSE affiliated schools took part. The KC Public School contingent won the ‘Beat Delegation’ trophy and was declared overall winners of the event.

The three-day conference featured six committees, the UN Security Council, Lok Sabha, UN Human Rights Council, United Nations Commission on Status of Women and the International Press.

One of the most valuable aspects of this event was the opportunity for students to interact with fellow mentors. They learned from their peers, exchanged ideas, and gained insights into different photography styles and techniques.

There were 30 students from KC Public School, Achyut Khajuria, Shreedha Gupta, Suhasni Singh, Anshi Sharma, Aadhwika Gupta, Vanshika Bhardwaj, Abhay Gupta, Suhas Koul, Aradhya Jasrotia, Amitesh Singh, Manyata Bhushan, Shivansh Sharma, Aavya Singh Charak, Vanshika Bhat , Adhiraj Mahajan, Pranshi Kohli, Aeishna Sharma, Aarav Singh, Swarnim Sharma, Aarya Gupta, Kalash Bhat, Reyhaan Gupta, Garima Kapoor, Aanya Jamwal, Jasmine Chhibber, Kaavin Bhushan, Ryna Dogra, Ronit Handa, Sidhaay Mahajan and Ashvi Koul attend the event.

However, Ronnit Handa, Adhiraj Mahajan, Manyata Bhushan, Kalash Bhat, Aarya Gupta, Aeishna Sharma, Aadhwika Gupta, and Amitesh Singh secured Verbal Mention. Suhas Koul earned Special mention in Lok Sabha and Aarav Singh earned special mention in UNSC. Achyut Khajuria secured High Commendation in the UNSC and Jasmine Chhibber was awarded with Best Delegate in International Press Photography.