CS approves Annual Action Plans for NFSM, RKVY, SAME-ATMA

Asks Agri Deptt to evolve farmer-centric interactions, trainings; universal coverage under Soil Health Card scheme

SRINAGAR: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the achievements of Agriculture, Production & Farmers Welfare Department under National Food Security Mission (NFSM), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Sub-Mission on Agricultural Extension (SMAE-ATMA).

Administrative Secretaries of Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, Jal Shakti Department, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department along with concerned Directors, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-J and representatives of other relevant organisations participated in the meeting.

It was informed that during financial year 2020-21, the Department achieved 93% targets under Oil Seeds (OS) and Tree Born Oil Seeds (TBO) category, and 72% target under food grains category. The Department further undertook cluster demonstrations, besides, providing cropping system based training to the stake holders.

Besides asking the Department to ensure 100% saturation in case of Soil Health Cards (SHCs), the Chief Secretary urged the concerned to generate awareness amongst the farming community to achieve better productivity and enhanced income through proper utilisation of SHCs.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to adopt convergence strategy by constituting convergence teams of the concerned departments at the Panchayat level. Emphasising the need to ensure fruitful and frequent interactions amongst the field functionaries and farmers, the Chief Secretary directed the department to ensure proper interface between the two, at least twice a month.

The Chief Secretary called on universities to contribute towards knowledge sharing through joint and coordinated efforts with the department at the grass root level.

The Department was asked to evolve a strategy to progressively replace poppy-cultivation with suitable crops. He also urged the concerned for plan formulation for encouraging cash-crop farming to fetch greater incomes for farmers.

The State Food Security Mission Executive Committee approved the annual action plan for financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 17.25 Crore. The Committee also approved proposals for undertaking cluster demonstrations, seed distribution, area expansion under olive cultivation, farm mechanisation, besides, providing cropping system based training to the stake holders.

The Chief Secretary also approved the annual action plan for Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) for the financial year 2020-21 amounting to Rs 9.90 crore.

Later, while reviewing Sub-Mission on Agriculture Extension (SAME- ATMA), the Chief Secretary approved the work plan for this fiscal worth Rs. 23.89 crore. This includes farmer training through exposure visits, research-extension farmer linkages, and farm information dissemination, among others.

The Chief Secretary laid emphasis on proper documentation of farmer exposure visits for subsequent targeted planning. He also stressed enhancing Women Food Security Groups which can provide for a powerful tool to ensure family security.