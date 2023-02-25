CRPF Personnel Save Man’s Life With Timely CPR In J&K’s Anantnag

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 25: A CRPF personnel breathed life into a man having a cardiac arrest by performing timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), an official from the federal police department said.

According to CRPF public relations officer (PRO), a Srinagar resident Wasim Raza Wani, who serves in the power department at Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district suffered cardiac arrest near Kandizal Jhelum Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

He said an alert Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed on the national highway guard duty saved Wani’s life by performing CPR on him.

He also gave Wani first aid medicine by virtue of which he was stabilised.

After saving his life, the personnel sent Wani to a hospital for further treatment, the PRO added.