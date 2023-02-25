ITBP Officer’s Son Among Four Arrested For Brandishing Weapons In J&K’s Samba

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 25: Four alleged criminals, including the son of an ITBP officer, were arrested along with a country-made pistol and several sharp-edged weapons in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

An investigation into a recent case related to criminal intimidation and weapon brandishing by a gang at Nathwal in Vijaypur led to the arrests, a police spokesperson said.

He identified the arrested accused as Rohit, son of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer, and his associates Sunil Sharma alias “Kadu”, Rajveer Gill and Ankush Sharma alias “Jallu” — all residents of Vijaypur.

“Rohit is the kingpin of the gang and is a notorious hooligan. He has previously been jailed for his involvement in various crimes, including attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and brandishing illegal weapons,” the spokesperson said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh said with the arrest of the four accused, the weapon brandishing case of Nathwal, Vijaypur has been solved and illegal weapons have been seized.

“Further interrogation of the arrested persons is going on,” he said. (Agencies)