CRPF jawan killed, three injured in north Kashmir accident

SRINAGAR : A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in north Kashmir district of Bandipora on Friday, official sources said.

They said a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel skidded off the road at Nassu in Bandipora.

Four CRPF personnel were injured in the incident. The injured were shifted to hospital where one of them was declared brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Naresh Kumar while the injured are Ankit Kumar Gupta, Ravi Raj and Vinod Kumar.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and initiated proceedings. (AGENCIES)