Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, India retaliates

JAMMU : Pakistan troops early on Friday morning yet again violated the ceasefire by firing unprovoked along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence spokesman here said that at about 0515 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Mankote sector of District Poonch.

“Indian Army retaliated befittingly to cross border firing,” he said.

Meanwhile, no injury or any major damage has been reported on own side so far. (AGENCIES)